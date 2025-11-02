Jammu DM orders mandatory tenant, employee verification

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu have made it mandatory for all landlords, property owners, and business establishments to disclose details of their tenants, domestic helpers, and employees to the local police within seven days, officials said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas said the order, issued on Friday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), follows a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, highlighting the need for such a verification. It comes a couple of days before the reopening of move offices, which were closed in Srinagar on October 31 and are scheduled to reopen here on November 3 in accordance with the age-old practice of ‘Darbar Move’.

According to the directive, all property owners, contractors, and commercial establishment heads must submit particulars of their tenants and workers through a declaration form, duly signed by both the owner and the tenant/worker, either in person or via registered post to the SHO concerned.

Those who have already rented out premises or engaged workers prior to the issuance of the order must furnish the details by November 6, the directive said. Those who will do so in the future will have to similarly inform the SHO within the stipulated period of seven days. The order directs every police station in Jammu district to maintain a separate register for tenant and employee verification records.