Jammu district admin rebutes reports over lodgement centres for yatris

Jammu: The district administration of Jammu issued a rebuttal on Saturday regarding a news item that circulated on social media, claiming that yatris were left to sleep in the open. The administration has clarified that they have provided several lodgement centers across the district to accommodate yatris, ensuring their comfort and convenience during their visit.

According to the district administration, there are a total of 24 lodgement centers in Jammu district, with a combined capacity of approximately 9,500. The information about these facilities is readily available to yatris at the railway station, as well as at the token and registration centers. It has been reported that a majority of the yatris have availed these facilities and have had a comfortable experience during their stay.

Addressing the specific report that depicted yatris outside Mhajan Hall, the administration clarified that Mahajan Hall serves as one of the registration centers. Yatris often arrive at the registration center early in the morning to secure tokens and registration spots, hoping to be ahead in the queue. Despite the administration’s requests and offers to utilize the lodgement facilities, some yatris choose to wait outside the registration centers. The district administration once again urges all yatris to take advantage of the free lodgement facilities provided to them, ensuring a comfortable stay in Jammu.

For any assistance, yatris can contact the administration at: 0191 2571616, 0191 2571912, 9622011623 (WhatsApp), and 7889708556 (WhatsApp).