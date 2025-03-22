Jama Masjid Committee has no objection if green colour is not used in whitewashing

Sambhal: The controversy surrounding the whitewashing of Jama Masjid has been put to rest, as the Jama Masjid Committee has clarified that it has no objection if the mosque is not painted in green. Committee President Zafar Ali Advocate stated that the work is being carried out as per a High Court order, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has the final say in deciding the colors.

“It is entirely up to the ASI whether to use green and golden hues or not. We have left the decision to them, and there should be no controversy over the colors. Even if the mosque is completely whitewashed, we have no objections,” said Zafar Ali.

On Thursday, whitewashing work was carried out on the mosque’s main entrance. So far, only white paint has been used, including on the rear section. No other colours have been applied.