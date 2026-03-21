JAM: Kolkata student secures top rank in Chemistry

Kolkata: Souma Pal, a Chemistry graduate from New Alipore College, secured an outstanding All India Rank 3 in Chemistry in the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026.

JAM 2026, whose results have been announced recently, was conducted by IIT Bombay, IISc Bengaluru and six other IITs. Candidates who qualify in JAM can seek admission to 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. A resident of Banerjee Hat area in Maheshtala, South 24 Parganas, Souma comes from a modest background. His father works as a private tutor, while his mother contributes to the family income through sewing. Souma, who did his schooling from Ganipur High School has shown a keen interest in science since childhood.