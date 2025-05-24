Jalpaiguri: Uneven asphalt causes two accidents

Jalpaiguri: A police van and a tourist vehicle, met with accidents on Friday afternoon near Kranti Overbridge due to a slippery and uneven asphalt surface.

The first accident involved a police pilot van that skidded and crashed, injuring two police personnel. While they were being taken to the hospital, a tourist van carrying passengers from Cooch Behar and Siliguri overturned at the same spot, sliding nearly 50 meters despite attempts to brake.

Four people, including a child, were injured in the tourist vehicle accident. Women and children were among the passengers, and all injured were rushed to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

Local residents confirmed the two separate accidents and expressed concern over the dangerous road conditions caused by uneven asphalt layers.

DSP Traffic Arindam Pal Chowdhury, who arrived at the scene, said, “The irregular height of the asphalt surface caused both accidents. We have informed highway authorities, and police acted swiftly to rescue and hospitalise the injured. Many of whom remain under treatment.”