Jalpaiguri: Police’s ‘Pronam’ project saves the day of a 79-year-old man

Jalpaiguri: A 79-year-old resident of Jalpaiguri’s Ward 23, West Arvind Nagar, received timely assistance through the district police’s ‘Pronam’ project, which is designed to support elderly citizens.



The elderly man, Sunil Chowdhury, had been feeling unwell since morning but his condition worsened in the afternoon when his blood pressure spiked dramatically.

With no family members around to help, Sunil called the dedicated helpline of the project.

Upon receiving the call, police personnel associated with the project responded swiftly. According to the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, the situation was critical, prompting immediate action. Dilip Roy, the concerned police officer, arrived at Chowdhury’s residence with a police vehicle.

Sanjay Dutta, in-charge of the Kotwali Police Station, narrating the incident, stated: “Upon receiving the distress call, officer Dilip promptly went to the location. Given the severe condition of Chowdhury, he opted to drive him to the hospital himself. Once at the Jalpaiguri Government Medical College’s super specialty hospital, Chowdhury was placed under observation for three hours and is now in stable condition.”

Chowdhury expressed his gratitude, stating: “I have been on blood pressure medication for some time. This afternoon, my condition worsened unexpectedly. With no one around, I remembered the ‘Pranaam’ project and reached out for help. I’m thankful for the prompt response from the police.”