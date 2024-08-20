Jalpaiguri: Elderly man’s body discovered in pond

Jalpaiguri: The body of 75-year-old Nitai Roy, missing since Sunday, was found floating in a pond near his home in the Sundar Para area of Jalpaiguri Paharpur Gram Panchayat on Tuesday morning.



Local residents spotted Roy’s corpse and quickly spread the news, which soon reached Roy’s family. Family members arrived at the scene and identified the body.

According to Rupesh Roy, the deceased’s son, Nitai Roy had been suffering from mental illness and had previously wandered away from home on several occasions, only to be found later. On Sunday evening, he left the house again but never returned. Despite a thorough search by the family, they were unable to locate him. Kotwali Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge, Sanjay Dutta, confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine how the elderly man ended up in the pond.