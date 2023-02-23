Jalpaiguri: Dense fog forces helicopter to land in paddy field

Jalpaiguri: A private helicopter, flying from Guwahati to Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, was forced to land in a paddy field here on Thursday evening owing to dense fog resulting in low visibility. The incident occurred at Fultipara in the Shikarpur Gram Panchayat area of Rajgunj block of the Jalpaiguri district at around 6:30 pm.

Rajgung MLA Khageshwar Roy said, “The pilot stated that the helicopter was flying from Guwahati to Bagdogra. Owing to dense and low visibility, he was forced to land in the paddy field. Along with the pilot, and copilot, there were two others in the helicopter. There is no report of any injury and all are safe.”

The Helicopter will be checked by Thampi Aviation Service Company and will resume its journey on Friday morning.

Hundreds of villagers from near and far arrived at the spot to catch a glimpse of the helicopter. A Police force, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, are on the spot.