Jalpaiguri: Court awards life imprisonment to man for murdering neighbour

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Additional Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his neighbour.

On Friday, Third Court Judge Biplab Roy delivered the verdict, convicting Suresh Thapa for the crime committed in November 2022.

The incident took place in the Limbu Basti area under Bhaktinagar police station in Siliguri. The accused, Suresh Thapa, and the victim, Bhabesh Bishwakarma, were neighbours and both worked as drivers. A dispute between them escalated on the day of the incident when Bhabesh was driving his car past Suresh’s house.

Suresh allegedly stopped the vehicle, verbally abused him, and a heated argument ensued.During the altercation, Suresh went inside his house and returned with an iron rod.

He struck Bhabesh on the head. The victim collapsed on the road, severely injured.

His son, Raja Bishwakarma, who was passing by at the time, witnessed the entire event. With the help of neighbours, Raja rushed his father to a nursing home in Siliguri, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following the incident, Bhabesh’s wife, Neetu Bishwakarma, filed a written complaint at Bhaktinagar police station.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Suresh and charged him with murder.

Public Prosecutor Sanjay Das stated, “A total of 15 witnesses, including Bhabesh’s son Raja, testified in court. Today, the judge has sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.”

Bhabesh’s family was present in court for the verdict. Reacting to the judgment, his son Raja said, “I witnessed the incident with my own eyes. I will never forget that moment. Suresh killed my father for no reason. We can never get him back, but we are satisfied with the court’s decision.”