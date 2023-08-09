Jalpaiguri: Bypolls in Dhupguri Assembly constituency on September 5

Kolkata: Dhupguri Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal will have a by-election on September 5, the Election Commission of India notified on Tuesday.



The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Bishnu Pada Roy on July 25. Roy who had won on BJP’s ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections was suffering from lung infection for quite some time. He died at SSKM Hospital.

Six other constituencies that will have by-elections on the same date are Dumri in Jharkhand, Puthupally in Kerala, Boxanagar in Tripura, Dhanpur in Tripura, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh and Bageshwar in Uttarakhand.