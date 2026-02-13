Jalandhar: CM holds Lok Milni, listens to people’s grievances

Jalandhar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday held a Lok Milni programme at his residence in Jalandhar, where he met people, listened to their grievances and directed officials to resolve several issues on the spot.



Describing Lok Milni as an effective platform for grievance redressal, Mann said Punjab is the only state where the chief minister personally conducts such a comprehensive public outreach exercise to ensure the welfare of citizens.

He said the AAP government is committed to resolving every problem of the people with honesty and accountability, and will continue the Lok Milni programme in the future.

“The sole objective of Lok Milni is public welfare. It helps bridge the communication gap between the government and the people and also allows the government to assess the performance of its officers,” the chief minister said.

Highlighting youth empowerment, Mann said more than 63,000 government jobs have been provided without corruption or recommendations.

On education reforms, the chief minister said Schools of Eminence have been set up across Punjab with smart classrooms, laboratories and sports facilities. Teachers and principals are being sent abroad for training to improve teaching standards, he said, adding that Punjab ranked first in the National Achievement Survey.

CM Mann said students are being provided special coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT and armed forces recruitment.

He also highlighted the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, under which cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh is being provided to 65 lakh families.