Jal Shakti Min reviews GOBARdhan initiative

NEW DELHI: In a notable effort to assess and gather feedback on the GOBARdhan Initiative, Union minister for Jal Shakti, C R Paatil, held a crucial meeting in New Delhi on Friday with Compressed Biogas (CBG) producers and sector stakeholders.

This meeting underscored the government’s commitment to the GOBARdhan initiative, which focuses on converting organic waste into valuable resources like CBG and organic manure. The event brought together representatives from various ministries, CBG operators, and leading organisations involved in the sector.

The aim of the interaction was to foster collaboration and address the challenges faced by CBG producers, highlighting the government’s strong support for innovative and sustainable waste management solutions.

During his address, Paatil expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision in launching the GOBARdhan initiative.

He emphasized the initiative’s role in advancing sustainable development and promoting a circular economy. “By turning organic waste into valuable resources, we are not only safeguarding the environment but also creating jobs and enhancing public health,”

Paatil said.