Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025 campaign launched from Haryana

Chandigarh: Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil on Saturday launched the nationwide campaign ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the Rain-2025’ at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in District Panchkula. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the programme, CR Patil said that to ensure Haryana receives its rightful share of water, a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the concerned states will be held in the coming days to resolve inter-state issues. Once these issues are resolved, Haryana will receive the water it is entitled to, he said. On this occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, Shruti Choudhry were also present. The Union Minister said that to promote water conservation and storage, Nayab Singh Saini has outlined various programmes in the state Budget for 2025-26. On the occasion of World Water Day, Haryana witnessed a historic moment as a nationwide campaign for water conservation, Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025, was launched from district Panchkula. The campaign was officially inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti Minister, C.R. Patil and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.