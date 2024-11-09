‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’... BJP wants to snatch it all from tribals: Rahul

Simdega: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of trying to snatch ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ (water, forest, land) from tribal people.

He termed the Jharkhand polls as a fight of ideology between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-RSS combine.

The Congress leader alleged that the R SS-BJP’s mission was to “destroy” the Constitution of the country, while the INDIA bloc “wanted to protect” it.

“PM (Narendra) Modi calls you ‘vanvasi’ as the BJP believes that land, forest and water belong to the saffron party, RSS and capitalists. The BJP believes in grabbing tribal land under its newly coined word development. It wants to snatch ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ (water, forest, land) from tribals,” Gandhi alleged while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Simdega.

He also claimed that the Constitution was under “constant attack” and the INDIA bloc was making “all efforts to protect it”. The Congress, if voted to power, will ensure caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on the reservation, Gandhi claimed. “The Constitution is under constant attack and it needs to be protected. We will remove the cap of 50 per cent reservation. If we are voted to power, we will raise the reservation of STs to 28 per cent,” he said.