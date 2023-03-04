Jal Jeevan Mission: BDOs asked to monitor progress of project work across Bengal

KOLKATA: Bengal’s Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi on Saturday directed the Block Development Officers (BDOs) to monitor the progress of work so that the completion deadline can be strictly met in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme.

Dwivedi reviewed the work progress of the scheme and directed the concerned officials of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department executing the scheme to expedite the process of expenditure in connection with taking up projects for supply of potable water to rural households. The Chief Secretary expressed his apprehension over less expenditure which may result in return of Central share of funds for the scheme.

The district magistrates were directed to hold meetings every fortnight to review the work progress and convene the erring agencies and initiate appropriate action against them. The assistant engineer (AE) PHE has been asked to share details of all work orders issued along with contact of concerned agencies with the BDOs.

The SDOs were directed to resolve any hindrance during the implementation process and arrest water theft/ illegal connection. The BDOs should ensure that every village is certified as Har Ghar Jal (HGJ) village by conduction of Gram Sabhas after piped water connection is entirely completed. According to Nabanna sources, the state has to spend Rs 60,000 crore by December 2024 during which it has to supply piped drinking water to every single rural household. However, till date the spending has been nearly Rs 9,000 crore. In a number of districts like Malda, Darejeeling, Jhargram, South 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, Purulia and North Dinajpur less than 25 per cent of the targeted connections have been achieved.

Expenditure has been poor in South 24-Parganas, Alipurduar and Darjeeling, Malda and West Burdwan. The JJM project started in July 2020.