Jaishankar to pay 3-day visit to Qatar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to Qatar beginning Monday to review overall bilateral ties, especially in areas of trade, investment, energy and security. Jaishankar will meet Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

"External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the State of Qatar from December 30 to January 1," it said. The MEA said his visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, and people-to-people, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.