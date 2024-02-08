Jaishankar to attend Indian Ocean conference in Perth

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to the Australian city of Perth to attend a two-day conference on the Indian Ocean beginning Friday. He would address the inaugural session of the conference, along with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.



The ‘Indian Ocean Conference’ is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the region, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in association with the India Foundation. The theme of this edition of the conference is “Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean”.

The conference will bring together delegations led by ministers from over 22 countries.