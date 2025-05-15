‘Jaishankar never said Chinese satellites aided Pak’

New Delhi: The fact check unit of the Press information bureau on Thursday highlighted a false claim-aired by several news channels and circulated on social media—that EAM S Jaishankar stated Chinese satellites helped Pakistan.

The fact check unit wrote on X, “Several news channels and social media posts have claimed that External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar stated Chinese satellites helped Pakistan.”

Earlier, the fact check unit alerted about a fake letter purportedly addressed by the Defence minister, to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, being shared on social media.