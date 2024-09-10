Jaishankar holds useful conversation with Russian counterpart Lavrov

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here in the Saudi capital and held a “useful conversation” with him, days after President Vladimir Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict.



Their interaction took place on the sidelines of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers’ meeting. Both the ministers are in the Saudi capital to attend ministerial meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“A useful conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today on the sidelines of the GCC meeting,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X said that Foreign Minister Lavrov held a meeting with Jaishankar.

He also met Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and discussed G20, BRICS and the Ukraine conflict.

On Thursday, President Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict and said they are sincerely making efforts to resolve it.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Putin said, “If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that.”

His remarks came within two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding

this conflict, primarily China, Brazil and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russia’s TASS news agency.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week told the Izvestia daily that India could help in establishing a dialogue on Ukraine.

Underlining the existing “highly constructive, even friendly relations” between Modi and Putin, he said the Indian Prime Minister can “lead the line on getting first-hand information from the participants in this conflict,” as he “freely communicates with Putin, with Zelenskyy, and with the Americans.”