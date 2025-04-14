Jaishankar happy with progress of projects in Gujarat villages adopted by him

Rajpipla (Gujarat): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed happiness at the progress of various developmental projects undertaken in villages adopted by him in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Narmada district. Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday during which he visited various villages adopted by him in different talukas of the Narmada district under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). He will spend two days in Narmada to inspect the villages and review the development projects.

On Monday, he performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the labour and delivery recovery complex for women at Jetpor, laid the foundation stones for similar centres at Kolvan and Sagai and flagged off a new ambulance under the MPLAD scheme for Garudeshwar. "Visiting Narmada district #Gujarat to see the progress on MPLAD works. Started with projects in Vyadhar. Very glad to see the new Health and Wellness Centre being operationalized. It has evoked a positive community response," Jaishankar said in a post on X. He also visited the MPLADS projects in Amadla, and said the health and wellness centre is encouraging more screenings and preventive measures, and 'Smart Anganwadi' ensuring higher attendance of children. "Great to see students of 7th-8th Grade enjoying their studies in a Smart Classroom," the minister said. Later, Jaishankar told mediapersons that interactive screens in the classroom make it easy for students to learn, and facilities in a health and wellness centre draw people for preventive health screening. "I heard from the medical officer how a good health centre helps gain public trust and they visit them for preventive health screening more often. This has helped increase visits (by people) to the centre," he said. "As MPs, we want to see the developmental concepts being implemented on the ground. It fills us with happiness," he added.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar will inaugurate a gymnasium hall and sports equipment of the Chhotubhai Purani Gymnasium Mahavidyalaya in Rajpipla, and the smart anganwadi and smart classroom in Lachhras village. He will also interact with students of the Charusat University in Kheda district on Tuesday, and visit Lothal archaeological site in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, before leaving for New Delhi.