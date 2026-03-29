Jaishankar flags Global South’s concerns over food, fuel and energy during G7 meet in France

New Delhi: As the world grappled with the cascading fallout of the West Asian conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged the concerns of Global South nations over energy, food, and fuel security, while underlining the urgent need for global governance reforms.

In an address at a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France on Thursday, the external affairs minister also spoke about the importance of resilient trade corridors and supply chains against the backdrop of the uncertainties arising from the conflict in West Asia.

While India is not a G7 member, it has been invited as a partner country by France, the current chair of the powerful bloc. Besides India, France invited Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Brazil to attend the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting at Abbaye des-Vaux-de-Cernay.

On the amrgins of the G7 meeting, Jaishankar held separate conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudia Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. It is understood that the West Asia crisis figured prominently in the conversations.

The external affairs minister described his talks with Rubio as “useful”.

It was the first meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia on February 28.

Jaishankar also met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Jaishankar said on social media that he raised the Global South’s “concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security” while addressing a session at the G7 meeting on global governance reforms.

He also highlighted the “urgency” of UN Security Council reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains.

In a separate session, Jaishankar spoke about the importance of more resilient trade corridors and supply chains against the backdrop of the “uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia”.

He also emphasised the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and said India’s free trade agreements with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the UK and the European Union (EU) have enhanced the utility of the corridor.

“Underscored the importance of freedom of navigation for global economic security. As well as the threat of narco - terror linkages. On Critical Minerals, appreciated ongoing steps to expand cooperation along its value chain,” he said.