Jaishankar calls for urgent UN reforms

NEW DELHI: External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday opened the inaugural UN Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs Conclave with a clear call for urgent United Nations reforms, emphasising that the organisation’s “outdated” structure no longer matches present geopolitical realities.

Addressing the closing session of the four-day conclave attended by top military leaders and diplomats from around the world, Jaishankar stressed that the UN must become more inclusive and representative, arguing that this evolution is crucial for its legitimacy.

He singled out the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent Security Council seats as essential to address historical gaps and elevate the Global South’s voice.

“The United Nations today still reflects the realities of 1945, not of 2025,” Jaishankar stated, noting that while the world body’s membership has quadrupled over eight decades, its power structures have not kept pace. “Institutions that fail to adapt risk irrelevance and eroding legitimacy.”

India, he said, stands ready to shoulder greater global responsibilities through a permanent seat, describing this as vital not just for national interest but for strengthening the credibility of multilateralism.

Turning to the conclave’s central theme—the future of UN peacekeeping—Jaishankar paid tribute to the more than 4,000 peacekeepers who have lost their lives in service, including 182 Indians, calling them the “real torchbearers of multilateralism.” He cautioned, however, that peacekeeping operations are now facing more complex and dangerous conditions driven by non-state actors, asymmetric warfare, and cyber threats.

To address these emerging challenges, Jaishankar proposed a seven-point action plan to enhance peacekeeping effectiveness. His recommendations included setting realistic and adequately resourced mandates in consultation with Troop Contributing Countries, using technology as a “force multiplier,” combating misinformation, and ensuring the safety of peacekeepers deployed in conflict zones.

Emphasising India’s pioneering role, Jaishankar noted that India has deployed more than 300,000 personnel to UN peacekeeping missions—the highest of any nation—and continues to lead innovation by integrating women into peace operations.

While India’s push for a permanent UNSC seat has gained support from countries such as the UK and Russia, reforming the UN Charter remains a complex process requiring consensus among all five permanent members.

Despite these hurdles, Jaishankar concluded by urging the global community to act “collectively, constructively, and by consensus” to renew multilateralism and build a future anchored in peace and cooperation.