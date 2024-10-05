Jaishankar assures SL Prez support for economic rebuild

Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed “ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties” with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and assured continued support to the island nation’s economic rebuilding.

During his day-long visit, less than a fortnight after President Dissanayake was sworn in, Jaishankar also met Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, his counterpart Vijitha Herath, Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka’s Leader of the Opposition from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party and former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

Sri Lanka is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives such as ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy.’

“Honoured to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi,” Jaishankar posted on X. “Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region,” he added.

Soon after meeting Jaishankar, Dissanayake took to X and said: “Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in tourism, energy, and investment. Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. The importance of continued collaboration on fisheries, security, and national unity

was also discussed.”

Jaishankar also met Prime Minister Amarasuriya after which he posted on X along with the photos of the two leaders: “Pleased to meet PM @Dr_HariniA today. Conveyed good wishes for her new responsibility. Discussed Digital Public Infrastructure, training and capacity building. Agreed to work together to advance our partnership.”

Earlier, Jaishankar met his counterpart minister Herath and said in a post on X: “Reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka’s economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties.”

Herath’s office posted on X that the two “discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.”

In April 2022, the island nation declared its first-ever sovereign default since gaining Independence from Britain in 1948. The unprecedented financial crisis led the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to quit office amid civil unrest.