Jaisalmer man detained on suspicion of spying for ISI

Jaisalmer: Security agencies have detained a man from Rajasthan’s border district of Jaisalmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, officials said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Jhabararam Meghwal of Nehdan village, was picked up late on January 25 by a special team.

Meghwal, who ran an e-Mitra centre in the area, was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani woman handler through social media.

CID-Intelligence teams have taken him to Jaipur for questioning, while his mobile phone and computer systems have been seized for forensic examination. Preliminary inquiries suggest he may have shared sensitive information.