Jairam Thakur & Vikramaditya Singh clash over undemocratic maneuvers

SHIMLA: In an intense war of attrition between former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Mandi, Singh accused the former CM of making an unsuccessful attempt to topple the Congress government in his desire to grab power through undemocratic means.



“I am Virbhadra Singh’s son, I know how to extract ghee with crooked fingers. Jairam Thakur should understand that there are no shortcuts to power, and if he fails to understand this, even God will not forgive him for his unwarranted actions,” said Vikramaditya Singh at an election rally. The process of nominations in Himachal Pradesh will begin on May 6. On Tuesday, Vikramaditya Singh opened a direct front against Jairam Thakur in his stronghold of Seraj—where Thakur has won six assembly elections – the last one in 2022 with a record margin of 37,000 votes. He alleged that Jairam’s desire to run the government had increased so much that he is no longer able to control himself and is thinking of running the government by hatching a conspiracy. Thakur hit back at Vikramaditya Singh by saying that the people of Mandi are no less crooked and that the Congress government, stating they couldn’t manage despite a five-year opportunity given by the people.