Jaipur to host ‘Regional 3R & Circular Economy Forum in Asia & the Pacific’

New Delhi: India will host the ‘12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific’ at Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on March 3-5.

“The event will centre on the theme of ‘Realizing Circular Societies Towards Achieving SDGs and Carbon Neutrality in Asia-Pacific’,” said Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the curtain raiser event organised in New Delhi on Monday as a precursor to the main Forum.

The Union minister said that over 500 international and domestic participants are expected to attend the three-day conference packed with plenary sessions, country-specific discussions, theme-based roundtables, as well as knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities.

He further said that the delegates will also have an opportunity to undertake technical field visits to the solid and liquid waste management facilities and visit key heritage sites in Jaipur.

“A dedicated ‘India Pavilion’ will showcase India’s remarkable initiatives and achievements in the 3R and circular economy domain. This Pavilion will feature exhibitions from key line ministries and national missions, reflecting India’s whole-of-government approach to sustainable development,” he said.