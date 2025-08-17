Jaipur: Retired army man killed in hit-and-run, accused woman gets bail

Jaipur: A 64-year-old retired army officer died after allegedly being run over by a car while he was cycling in Jaipur's Gandhi Path area, police said on Sunday.

The accused woman driver was released on bail while her vehicle was seized and driving licence cancelled as further probe is underway, they said.

The police said incident happened on August 15, retired Army Captain Narsa Ram Jajda was cycling on the Gandhi Path stretch when an SUV mowed him down before speeding away.

The incident was captured on a CCTV that showed a car running over a man in white T-shirt and then fleeing from the spot. The footage helped in identification of the SUV and the driver.

Jajda, a resident of Maa Vaishnav Nagar, later succumbed to injuries at SMS Hospital. His son, who was also on a walk, later came and found his father in injured condition and took to the hospital with the help of locals.

"An FIR has been registered at the Accident Police Station. The SUV and its driver have been identified through CCTV footage, and vehicle has been seized and license cancelled. The woman was released on bail. Further investigation is on," Constable Kishan Puri said.

He said the accused woman was identified as Surbhi Maheswari.

The incident has triggered anger among locals, who staged protests in the area demanding stricter checks on rash driving, particularly during morning hours when many senior citizens go for walks and cycling.

Residents alleged that the Gandhi Path stretch has become a hotspot for overspeeding vehicles.

"We want speed-breakers and strict patrolling here before another life is lost," a resident said.