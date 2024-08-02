Jaipur: Man, woman, his niece drown as rainwater floods basement

Jaipur: Three people, including a minor girl, drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area of Jaipur city early Thursday morning, officials said.

The bodies were recovered after a rescue operation that lasted for several hours, they said. After the water entered the basement of their house, the family members began removing their belongings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Amit Kumar said.

During this time, three people from two families got trapped in the basement as it filled with water, Kumar said.

A rescue operation was initiated and mud pumps were deployed to pump out the rainwater, the DCP said. He said the operation concluded after a team from the SDRF retrieved the bodies of Kamal, his niece Purvi and Pooja.