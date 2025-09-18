Jaipur: 2 brother killed in road accident, father dies of shock

Jaipur: Two brothers were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A few hours later, their father, shocked by the news of his sons’ deaths, also passed away.

The incident occurred near a dairy on the Chomu-Renwal Road under the Kaladera police station area.

The victims, identified as Lalchand Kumawat (40) and Rameshwarlal (45), residents of Hastera village, were on their way to Chomu when the truck rammed into their motorcycle. Both died on the spot.

On receiving the news of the accident, their father Durgalal Kumawat fell unconscious and died in the evening, police said.

Later in the evening, the three were cremated together on the same funeral pyre.