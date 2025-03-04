Jaipur: 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum begins

JAIPUR: The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum for Asia and the Pacific kick started in Jaipur on Monday, gathering policymakers, business leaders and international representatives to share experiences on sustainability and resource efficiency.

The event was graced by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and foreign dignitaries such as Trevor Hedley Manemahaga, Minister of Solomon Islands; Maina Vakafua Talia, Minister of Tuvalu; and Ahmed Nizam, Deputy Minister of Climate Change of Maldives. Japanese Environment Minister Asao Keiichiro participated virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a special message reiterating India’s commitment to the P-3 (Pro Planet People) strategy. He pointed out India’s global leadership in sustainability through efforts like Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the Panchamrit Goals launched at COP26, reiterating India’s pledge to reach net-zero emissions.

Union Minister Khattar received the dignitaries and took pride in India hosting the 12th forum following the successful 8th forum in Indore.

He appreciated Jaipur’s long traditions of sustainability, such as rainwater harvesting and handicrafts from reused material. The minister also declared the start of the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3), a multi-country coalition for city-to-city exchange and information-sharing. He suggested setting up a working group to complete the structure of the alliance, terming it an important step toward building stronger global city partnerships for sustainability.

Khattar underlined that the principles of circular economy are both an environmental obligation and an economic imperative. He noted that India has been following sustainable living traditionally, but industrialization has raised waste and inefficiency. He underlined the importance of blending traditional sustainable practices with technology. He also underlined important initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT 2.0, and plastic waste management and e-waste recycling efforts.