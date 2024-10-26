Jaigaon Police arrests suspect in gang-rape & murder case

Alipurduar: In a significant development, police have arrested another suspect in connection with the gang-rape and brutal murder of a young girl in Jaigaon, Alipurduar. The accused, identified as Mojibul Alam, was present at the crime scene during the incident that occurred on October 15. Authorities are currently investigating Alam’s involvement in the heinous act, and a case has been registered against him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Following his arrest, Alam was presented in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Alipurduar, where he was remanded in custody for ten days. District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said, “We are hopeful that after apprehending this fourth suspect, we have captured all individuals involved in the Jaigaon gang-rape and murder case. Nevertheless, we are thoroughly examining all angles of the investigation and are committed to pursuing this case with a focused

approach.”