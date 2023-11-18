Jadavpur University to seek permission to get statements of 12 accused

KOLKATA: Three months after the death of a first-year undergraduate student, the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of Jadavpur University (JU) Buddhadeb Sau has expressed the need to get the statements from the 12 accused who are currently held by police to ensure a fair conclusion to the varsity’s probe.



“We have been advised to seek the court’s permission to take the statement of the twelve accused. The process of application is going on,” Sau said on Saturday. He believes that getting a statement from these twelve students would help in revealing more details about the incident.

However, the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) General Secretary Partha Pratim Ray said: “After all the committees have already confirmed that ragging had taken place, why have the offenders not been punished till now. This is a clear violation of UGC guidelines.”

Out of 13 students arrested, three were booked for obstructing the entry of police on the incident day.