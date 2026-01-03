Jadavpur University sets up traditional medicine evaluation centre

KOLKATA: Jadavpur University has set up a Centre for Evaluation of Traditional Medicine (TradMed-CoE) after receiving a Rs. 9.66 crore research grant from the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) under the Ministry of AYUSH. The funding is for a national-level project focused on the toxicological and safety evaluation of Ayurvedic herbs and formulations. The centre and the project were inaugurated on Saturday on the university campus in the presence of vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya, CCRAS director general Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya and Ministry of AYUSH adviser Kousthubha Upadhyaya. Termed a project of national importance, the CCRAS-sanctioned study will examine toxicity, safety assessment and metabolomic profiling of Ayurvedic medicines. The research aims to generate regulator-relevant safety evidence using internationally accepted experimental and analytical standards, addressing increasing regulatory scrutiny related to both domestic use and global exports of Ayurvedic products.

“The TradMed-CoE will function as an interdisciplinary hub for quality control standardisation and the toxicological and safety evaluation of herbal medicine. The centre seeks to strengthen Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) through scientific validation, safety assessment and translational development of traditional medicine systems,” Bhattacharya said. He added that the centre, one of its kind in eastern India, would position Jadavpur University as a regional and national leader in evidence-based research on traditional medicine. The project is being led by JU professor Pulok Kumar Mukherjee, with a multidisciplinary team drawn from Jadavpur University and CCRAS, including professors Rajib Bandyopadhyay and Pallab Kanti Haldar, Nilanjan Ghosh and Shovanlal Gayen.