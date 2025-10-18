Jadavpur University invites applications for PG Diploma in Mass Communication

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has announced the commencement of admissions for its one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication for the 2025–26 academic session, offered by the Department of Adult Continuing Education and Extension (DACEE).

Online application forms and related instructions will be available on the university websites — www.jaduniv.edu.in and admission.jdvu.ac.in — from October 30. The last date for submitting online applications is December 1.

Candidates holding a three-year graduation degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply. Those appearing for their final-year examinations in 2025 may also apply but must produce their final mark sheets before admission.

According to the university’s notification, selection will be based solely on a written admission test consisting of multiple-choice questions on general knowledge, current affairs, and fundamental knowledge of communication, advertising, public relations, and print, audio-visual, and new media. The test will be held on December 13 at 2 pm on the university’s main campus.

The merit list will be published on December 19, followed by counselling and document verification on December 22, and admission on December 23.