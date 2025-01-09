Jadavpur Univ to felicitate Manoj Kothari

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) is going to felicitate Manoj Kothari, an alumnus of its Department of Mechanical Engineering who graduated in 1980, on Friday. Kothari won the World Billiards Championship title in 1990.

He has been the chief coach of the Indian national team since 2010. In 2005, he was conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award by the erstwhile President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. With over 20 years of experience in the corporate industry as well, Kothari has been instrumental in changing the face of billiards in India and has worked tirelessly with young players motivating them to reach new heights of excellence in the field.

On the occasion of the first alumni day celebration recently, JU felicitated three of its distinguished alumni. However, Kothari couldn’t be present in person that day. So the university has once again invited him for felicitation.