Jadavpur Univ keeps in abeyance PhD admission in International Relations

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has kept in abeyance the admission to PhD programme in Department of International Relations for the 2024 session until further orders.



A notification was issued in this regard undersigned by the Secretary of Faculty Council of Arts after a section of students resorted to agitation in the campus on Tuesday alleging irregularities in the admission process.

The university on Tuesday came out with a merit list for PhD admission in International Relations following which a section of students started protest and agitated in front of Vice Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta.

The students alleged that a former SFI leader’s name figures in the list and he has been included in the list in an illegal manner.

They claimed that he did not deserve a place in the merit list and has influenced the same to seek admission in PhD. Vice Chancellor Gupta was compelled to stay back in his chamber at the varsity’s administrative building Aurobinda Bhavan till Tuesday late night.

The university authorities refused to comment on the matter.