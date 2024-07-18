Jabalpur to host Regional Industry Conclave to boost MP’s economy, employment opportunities

Bhopal: In a series of organising Regional Industry Conclave, an effort of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to boost industrial development and enhance employment opportunities in the state, an investors summit will be organised in Jabalpur on July 20 after Ujjain.



The first Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) was organised in Ujjain on 1-2 March this year. In the conclave, business icons announced proposals of around Rs 1 lakh crore which is expected to create one Lakh jobs for the youth of the state.

Ahead of the Jabalpur conclave, CM Yadav announced on Tuesday in the Mahakaushal region that a series of industries would be established in the state to enhance employment opportunities for youth for which more industrial infrastructure would be developed at a pace.

CM Yadav will hold one-to-one discussions and round table talks to encourage investors and convince them to invest in the state as it has all the industrial amenities, a favourable environment and industrialists-friendly policies.

Yadav has said that the state has surplus electricity, adequate water, availability, developed industrial corridors, a broad road network, rail and air connectivity and a huge land bank.

Around 1500 investors are expected to attend the Jabalpur conclave. During the event, buyer-seller meets and thematic sessions will be the highlights. The conclave will be focused on sectors like Mining and Minerals, Agriculture and Diary, Defence, Textile and Garments, and Tourism.

The representatives of national and international business groups including Taiwan and Malaysia are likely to attend the conclave. During the event, around 70 industrial projects worth Rs 1222 crore will be launched, these projects are likely to create 3444 jobs.

After becoming the CM of the state, Yadav has announced that the regional conclaves will be organised in all regions of the state like Malwa, Chambal, Vindhya, Bhoapl, Mahakaushal and Bundelkhand. Earlier, such events were organised only in Indore, the financial capital of the state.

The CM has said every region has different possibilities for industrialisation, keeping in mind this, the decision has been taken to organise regional industry conclaves so that each region can get an opportunity to develop itself.

Recently, CM Yadav visited Mumbai to participate in an industrial road show organised by the state government to invite investors, at the event the CM interacted with the industrialists one-on-one and held round-the-table talks. Business icon, Anil Ambani has expressed a wish to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the defence sector in the Mahakaushal region and said it was his dream. Around 450 investors including prominent industrialists have participated in the Road Show and they proposed more than Rs 75,000 crore to invest in the state.

CM Yadav is holding road shows in the industrial cities in the country to invite investors, along with organising regional conclaves in the state. The next RICs will be organised in Chambal and Vindhya regions in September and October, respectively. The next road shows of CM Yadav are planned to be held in Coimbatore, Bangalore, Delhi etc.

Global Investors Summit-2025 will be organised on the theme of Madhya Pradesh: ‘the future-ready state’ in Bhopal from 7-8 February next year.