J Scindia returns to lead communications Ministry

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumed leadership of the Communications Ministry in the newly formed Modi 3.0 government, marking a significant return to a department where he previously served as a junior minister from 2007 to 2009 during the UPA government under Manmohan Singh.

Scindia, once a key figure in the Congress party, held the position of Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in UPA-1 and had independent charge of the Power and Corporate portfolios in UPA-2. His political journey took a notable turn in 2020 when he switched allegiance to the BJP, leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Now elevated to cabinet rank, Scindia brings his extensive experience to the Modi administration.

The veteran politician from Madhya Pradesh, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Guna for the fifth time, previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP in Modi's second term, managing the Steel and Civil Aviation portfolios. In addition to his role in Communications, Scindia has been assigned the development of the Northeast. He, along with 71 other ministers, was sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Expressing his gratitude, Scindia stated, "It's an honor that the Prime Minister has entrusted me with the Communications Ministry. The telecom and IndiaPost sectors play a crucial role both locally and globally, connecting millions of people."

Reflecting on his previous tenure, he added, "This is a full-circle moment for me, having served in this department as a junior minister back in 2007. I have a deep emotional connection with this ministry. My commitment is to meet the expectations of the Prime Minister and the 140 crore citizens of this nation."

Scindia emphasized the transformative progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and pledged to continue this momentum. "On this day, I vow to put forth my best efforts to fulfill the aspirations of our Prime Minister and the people of India," he concluded.