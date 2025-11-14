J-K police attaches assets linked to separatist residing in PoK

Srinagar: Property of a separatist, presently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

Police in Awantipora attached a residential house along with four marlas of land belonging to Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a separatist associated with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League.

A native of Namblabal Pampore area of the south Kashmir district, Sheikh is presently residing in PoK, a police spokesman said.

The attachment was carried out following orders from the Court of Additional Sessions, Pulwama (Special Court under NIA Act), he said.

This action came in connection with a case registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act, the spokesman said.

The property attachment, carried out after due legal approval, marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to dismantle secessionist networks and curb unlawful activities posing a threat to national security, he added.