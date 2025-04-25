J-K LG Manoj Sinha reviews security with Army Chief, says "every perpetrator must be hunted"

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who called on him here on Friday to take effective steps not only to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice but also to intensify efforts to crush the nfrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem. During the discussion, the Lieutenant Governor said the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFS, and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWS of Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them. “Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens,” the Lieutenant Governor told the top army officials. The meeting also reviewed security mechanisms in place, various short-term, long-term measures and integration and coordination among the various security agencies. The meeting was also attended by GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava.

Indian Army Chief General Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar today to review the security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Upon his arrival, the 15 Corps Commander briefed him about the ongoing security situation, and he met with senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies. The Indian Army Chief General was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside their territory and the Pakistan Army’s attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC. The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.