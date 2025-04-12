J-K LG, Army chief, Himachal CM pay tributes to JCO killed in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu

Jammu/Hamirpur: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday paid tributes to a junior commissioned officer who died in an encounter with terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu. A wreath-laying ceremony for Subedar Kuldeep Chand was held at military garrison Tanda in Jammu's Akhnoor in the afternoon and his mortal remains were despatched to his family in Himachal Pradesh for last rites, officials said. Chand is survived by his son, daughter, wife and elderly parents. His body would be cremated at his native village on Sunday. They said senior Army, police and civil officers led by General Officer Commanding of 10th Infantry Division Major General Sameer Shrivastava and Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Joginder Singh laid wreaths at the body and saluted the sacrifice of the junior commissioned officer (JCO). Subedar Chand lost his life in a gunfight with terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India from the Pakistan side in the Keri-Bhattal area of the Akhnoor sector late on Friday night.

In a condolence message, Lt Governor Sinha said, "I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand who laid down his life in the line of duty. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief." Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army, in a post on X, said the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the braveheart. "The Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the death of Kuldeep Chand and said, "The news of Kuldeep Kumar ji, a resident of Kohlvi village of my assembly constituency Naudan, being martyred is very sad. "His unforgettable contribution to the service of the country will always be remembered with respect. I pray to God to give peace to the departed and give strength to the bereaved family," he added.