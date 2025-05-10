J-K CM Abdullah visits residential areas hit by large explosions in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited two residential localities hit by explosions triggered by suspected Pakistani drones or shells, causing damages to a house and several parked vehicles, officials said.

Abdullah visited the explosion sites in Rehari and Roop Nagar and interacted with the affected families, they said.

Four persons -- Neeraj Gupta, his daughter Hitakshi Gupta, Vineet and Rajinder Kumar -- were injured in Rehari, the officials said.

“Visited Rehari and Roopnagar in Jammu today to see the damage caused by the recent shelling. The pain and disruption faced by the residents is deeply concerning. We stand with every affected family and will ensure all necessary support is provided without delay," Abdullah said in a post on X.

People across Jammu on Saturday woke up to blast-like sounds as sirens rang out in the city amid a fresh wave of suspected drone attacks and intense artillery and mortal shelling by Pakistan.

Deafening sounds of explosions started rattling Jammu around 5 am, with officials confirming a fresh wave of drone attacks from across the border, triggering panic among the people.

A residential building was damaged in the Roop Nagar area of the city, the officials said, adding that at least three persons, including a woman and a girl, were injured in the Bantalab area of the city.

The fresh attacks followed after Pakistan launched a wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.