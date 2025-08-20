J-K CM Abdullah reviews progress of financial, social inclusion schemes

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the financial inclusion schemes, social security coverage, district capex, and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) works, officials said.

The chief minister also reviewed GST collection, including tax and non-tax revenue for the current financial year, an official spokesman said.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Santosh D Vaidya gave a detailed presentation on the financial and social inclusion schemes, revenue generation trends and district-wise progress under capex and CDF works.

The chief minister took note of the tardy pace in uploading and tendering of works.

Abdullah directed all the departments and district administrations to focus on revenue realisation and social inclusion schemes, and monitor the progress on a monthly basis rather than leaving corrective measures to the last quarter of the fiscal.

"Departments must not wait till February or March to chase revenue targets. Each department will receive specific communication from the finance department flagging their areas of concern and giving a six-month revenue target breakdown. They should start working on improving revenue realisation today, with a clear monthly plan," Abdullah said.

He said the deputy commissioners will be receive district-specific instructions from the finance department, particularly regarding the coverage of social welfare schemes such as the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Integrated Social Security Scheme, and widow, old-age and disability pensions.

Abdullah asked the deputy commissioners to find reasons for the drop in the enrollment of account holders under PM Jan Dhan Yojana and other schemes.

"We will conduct another review of the social welfare schemes after three months, and I expect to see a significant improvement in coverage at the district level," Abdullah said.

The chief minister called for expediting the finalisation of work plans under the CDF and to upload the works on the BEAMS portal.

He also gave instructions that the MLAs be informed about the works included in the UT and District Capex plans, which were prioritised by the MLAs during the pre-budget meetings, and to intimate them about the works found unviable.

The chief minister cautioned that delays in revenue mobilisation could force the government to take difficult decisions, such as imposing cuts in department expenditures.

"If departments do not want to find themselves in a position where their expenditure is curtailed, they must focus on improving revenue realisation. The responsibility lies with each department to ensure timely progress," the chief minister said.