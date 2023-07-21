IVRI develops new cattle feed to increase milk yield

New Delhi: In a move aimed giving a boost to milk production, scientists at the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) have developed a first-of-its-kind cattle feed enriched with phyto-nutrient ingredients that helps in improving milk yield, procreation and immunity in milch animals like cows and buffaloes.



“Though an array of cattle feeds is available in the retail market, the IVRI-developed nutritious product is enriched with phyto-nutrients which are derived from the time-tested medicinal plants that fulfill the need of nutritious diet for the animals. The newly developed cattle feed also improves the reproductive health among milch animals which result in healthier offsprings,” the scientists said.

“It contains requisite minerals and proteins. It’s for the first time that specific plants that enhance the body’s immunity and protect them against infections have also been added to it,” they said, adding that the product would soon be available in the retail market as the technology has been transferred to AIMIL Pharmaceuticals in the presence of Union Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Purushottam Rupala at an event held recently.

The herbal drug manufacturer AIMIL Pharma has already made its niche in the ayurvedic medicines such as diabetes drug BGR-34, which is developed by CSIR and Lukoskin -- drug developed by DRDO for vitiligo treatment.

As per experts, extensive trials have been conducted on this feed on milch animals at many IVRI sites. The apex veterinary research institute is based at Izatnagar in Bareilly and headed by Dr Triveni Dutt as its director.