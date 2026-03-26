IVFRT scheme gets five year extension

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) scheme for five years with a budget outlay of Rs 1,800 crore.



The IVFRT platform aims to integrate and streamline immigration, visa issuance and foreigner registration processes through a secure and technology-driven framework. The move is part of the government’s broader push to modernise border management systems while facilitating legitimate travel and strengthening national security. Launched in 2010, the scheme has undergone multiple extensions and upgrades. The latest phase will focus on adopting emerging technologies, transforming core infrastructure and optimising service delivery to meet evolving global travel demands and security challenges.