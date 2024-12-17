It’s all rumours: musician Ilaiyaraaja on temple visit

Chennai: Popular music composer Ilaiyaraaja dismissed news in a section of the media on Monday centering around his visit to the renowned Andal temple in Tamil Nadu’s Srivilliputhur.

False news was being spread about something which had not happened at all, he said without going into details. “I am not the one who compromises my self-respect at any time or place, and I will not compromise,” the maestro said, reacting to news alleging he was denied entry into the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

A senior Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department official said Ilaiyaraaja who had attended a concert on December 15, visited the temple in Virudhunagar.

During the visit, while engrossed in a conversation with Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar (Sri Vaishnavite religious guru), Ilaiyaraaja was about to enter the Artha Mandapam situated in front of the Garbhagriha, the official said. Immediately, he was told that only the priests of that temple and Jeeyars were permitted to enter it.