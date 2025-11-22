ITRHD announces global conference on preservation of rural Buddhist heritage

NEW DELHI: The Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD), founded in 2010, is hosting an International Conference on Preservation of Rural Buddhist Heritage (PRBH), scheduled from 28–30 November 2025 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the Capital.

PRBH aims to foster global dialogue on safeguarding India’s unprotected rural Buddhist sites and integrating heritage conservation with sustainable rural development.

At a press conference here on Friday, ITRHD outlined the objectives of the conference and gave details of the distinguished line-up of international speakers, and shared the vision for the proposed Academy for Rural Heritage Conservation and Development Training at Nagarjunakonda, Andhra Pradesh.

The Academy will be the world’s first institution dedicated exclusively to the protection, restoration, and sustainable development of unprotected rural Buddhist heritage sites—integrating conservation with local community empowerment and sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking on the occasion, SK Misra, Chairman of ITRHD and the driving force behind this initiative, said: “Our aim is not only to conserve the physical remnants of India’s Buddhist past but to revitalise rural communities that safeguard this legacy. The proposed Academy will serve as a global hub for research, education, and field-based training, ensuring that preservation and progress go hand in hand.”

Kyabje Tsenshab Serkong Rinpoche II, Spiritual Throne Holder of Tabo Monastery, who is one of the notable speakers at the International Conference on PRBH, in a message, lauded the initiative for the preservation of Buddhist sites.

The PRBH will bring together an unprecedented assembly of spiritual leaders, archaeologists, academicians, policymakers, and development professionals from India and across the world. The conference aims to design new frameworks for conservation-led rural development, transforming Buddhist heritage sites into sustainable community assets.