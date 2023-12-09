ITI officials suspended for misappropriating allowances, scholarships of SC, ST students

Nagpur: Maharashtra Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha on Friday announced the suspension of officials of an industrial training institute (ITI) in Wardha district over the alleged misappropriation of allowances and scholarships meant for students belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) communities.



The issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve, along with queries from BJP MLC Uma Khapre and Ramdas Ambatkar in the legislative council.

The alleged misappropriation had taken place at an ITI in Seloo in Wardha district from 2018 to 2023, it was stated.

Lodha, the state minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, informed the council that an inquiry committee had presented a report revealing that substance allowances and scholarships were disbursed in cash to students who had bank accounts.

In light of these findings, the government has suspended officials responsible for misappropriating the allowances and scholarships for six years, he said.