ITBP to partner with HP govt for procurements from local farmers

Shimla: In a landmark initiative, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has decided to join hands with the Himachal Pradesh government for the procurement of locally produced fresh vegetables, fruits, milk, paneer, meat, trout fish, and other agricultural products.



The ITBP will sign an MOU with the government to directly source produce from farmers, cooperative societies, and local producers.

The initiative aims to provide farmers with a reliable market within their own villages, thereby enhancing income opportunities and reducing dependency on intermediaries. The move is expected to generate employment for farmers, horticulturists, and rural communities residing in border areas while also contributing to inclusive and sustainable regional development.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday held a detailed meeting with senior ITBP officials, including Northern Frontier Commander IG Manu Maharaj and Sector Commander DIG Pawan Kumar Negi, to deliberate on the modalities of the proposed collaboration.