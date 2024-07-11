ITBP seizes over 108 kg gold in major Op near India-China border

LADAKH: In a significant operation aimed at curbing infiltration and smuggling, the 21st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a Long Range Patrolling (LRP) mission in the southern sub sector of Eastern Ladakh. The patrol was led by Deepak Bhatt, Deputy Commandant/GD, and consisted of 20 personnel, including three SOs and 17 ORs, the ITBP informed on Wednesday.



The operation, which covered the general area of Chismule, Narbula Top, Zakle, and Zakla, was part of a broader strategy to monitor heightened summer activities and recent intelligence inputs indicating smuggling near Sirigaple, Ladakh. At approximately 01:20 PM, the patrol encountered two suspicious individuals with mules, about one kilometre from the international border. The officials mentioned that the suspects, initially claiming to be collecting medicinal plants, were found to own a substantial quantity of gold and other items.

Upon investigation at the suspects’ campsite, the patrol party seized 108 international gold bars weighing a total of 108.060 kg, two mobile phones, one binocular, Chinese food items, milk cans, and milk lassi packets, two knives, 2 ponies, and some other tools. The seized items were smuggled to India from China, the ITBP officials confirmed.

The two suspects, identified as Tenzin Targy (40) and Tsering Chamba (69), both natives of Leh, India, were taken into custody along with the seized items. They were then transported to the tactical headquarters in Koyul, where the operation was reported to Commandant Ajay Nirmalkar via satellite phone. Commandant Nirmalkar directed the team to ensure the safe custody of the precious metals and the suspects.

The seized items and suspects have been handed over to Customs Department officers for further questioning and necessary legal action.